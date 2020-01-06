Youth groups are invited to attend a free open evening and get help with their Positive Activity Grant applications

Youth groups wanting support and advice with their Positive Activity Grant applications are invited to attend a free open evening on Tuesday 21 January.

The open evening will be held between 5pm and 8pm at The Point, County Hall in Beverley, with hourly sessions running from 5pm, 6pm and 7pm.

Kevin Allen, youth and family support service manager, said: “We particularly welcome town and parish councils and current youth sector groups, including faith-based, disability, uniform, arts, dance, drama and sports to come along to the sessions to enable them to complete their application by Friday, January 31.”

For more information and to book a slot, please contact Darron Lawer on 077966 97940 or email darron.lawer@eastriding.gov.uk.