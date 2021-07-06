Young shots rise to the challenge at Derwent Valley Gun Club event

Pictured at the Young Shots Challenge are Max Mitchell, Harvey Bedford, Harry Waudby, Matt Smith, Harvey Sewell and Ross Tweedie.

These shoots have not taken place this year as Covid-safe procedures in schools have proved incompatible with promoting and organising the shoots in the usual way.

However, Derwent Valley Gun Club, which hosted the events in recent years, has been able to replace them with a “Young Shots Challenge” event still based on the “25 Bird Sporting” format of the competitions held previously.

Appropriate care was taken to conduct the event in a Covid-safe manner.

The competition is split into two age groups. “Juniors” are school year 9 and below, while “Seniors” are between school years 10 and 13.

Trophies to keep are awarded to the first three in each age section, along with a year’s free junior membership of the club.

In the Junior section, Harry Waudby and Will Tallett tied in third place having both scored 13/25, so a shoot-off over five more targets each was required to separate them, this being the final action of the afternoon.

Harry was successful, but it is worth mentioning that in Will’s case the event was the first time he had ever used a shotgun on moving targets, so massive well done to him too in exceeding anyone’s rightful expectations.

Second, just ahead on 14, was Harvey Bedford, while first, in a tight competition, was Max Mitchell on 15.

The Senior competition, as everyone had predicted, was another tight affair at the top.

Harvey Sewell, a previous overall winner, scored a very sound 20 to take third. Second, with 21, was Ross Tweedie.

Ross has been a consistently good performer over previous years so was one of several likely to make it a good competition and threaten the dominance of the overall winner Matt Smith on 22.