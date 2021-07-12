Young people needed to form new Pocklington Rotary Club as two presidents are announced for next year

New Pocklington Rotary Club presidents Liz Parker and Tina Morley have an ambitious programme of change.

Liz Parker and Tina Morley have taken up the challenge of getting activities moving again. They have an ambitious programme of change, community service, fundraising and social events planned.

The previous president, David Crossland, has held the club together through a very difficult time and enabled it still to work for the community and raise funds despite the restrictions.

A spokesman said: “New, younger people are needed to carry on the work and legacy of Rotary in the Pocklington area. They will be able to form their own group and run it with their own ideas.

“Once established, it is hoped that the group will take over as the main Rotary presence in the Pocklington area.

“If you are interested in finding out more, ring 07753 604171 or email [email protected]

“There will be an open air concert at Burnby Hall Gardens on Saturday, August 7 with the Chris White Jazz Trio and the local Ukelele Band supporting The Alzheimer’s Society. For details call 07841 455033 or email us.”