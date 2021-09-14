Young guns go for it at clay shoot contest

Max Mitchell, Joe McGouran, Harvey Bedford, Ross Tweedie, Matt Smith and Tommy Mitchell at the Young Shots Challenge Clay Shoot.

The shoots feature local young people of secondary/junior school age and are held at Derwent Valley Gun Club near Elvington.

On this occasion there were 27 participants – the competition being split into Junior (School Year 10 and below) and Senior (School Years 11–13) sections.

The number attending was significantly swollen by a several members of Pocklington-based Young People Count.

In the Junior section, Max Mitchell broke 20 of his 25 targets – five more than when he won the same section in July.

However, on this occasion, competition was so good that he finished in third place.

Second, on 21, was Joe McGouran, competing for the first time at this event, while first place went to Harvey Bedford, improving on his July score with 23 targets broken.

It was incredibly tight in the Seniors, more so than ever in previous similar events that go back three decades. Tommy Mitchell, Matt Smith and Ross Tweedie were all tied on 23.

This time, an elaborate shoot-off saw them face eight more targets each, different types of targets presented in varied combinations, with the final two being presented simultaneously. These proved true tests of the abilities of these young men.

Matt and Ross both broke one target more than Tommy who was therefore placed third (so matching his brother Max in the Juniors).

Matt and Ross each then faced a further eight difficult targets.

Ultimately, Ross emerged the victor, again by just a single target.

A spokesman said: “Ross is one of the most reliable and consistent performers over recent years, always in the mix for winning a trophy. His success on this occasion was thoroughly deserved.