Yorkshire Wolds Railway set to host special weekend event at Fimber Halt venue

Operations director Martyn Jones said: “We are really excited to be welcoming members of H&BRSF to the YWR when they will be bringing name boards, tickets and many pictures of the Hull and Barnsley Railway around Hull and the Wolds. The YWR has not held an event like this before and we are exciting to be working with the team.

“The YWR will be open on both Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm giving cab rides along the recently extended 1,000ft railway line.”

The Hull and Barnsley Railway Stock Fund was formed in 1968 with the aim of saving as much rolling stock and artefacts from the line as possible.

Based at Goathland, the H&BRSF are now completing their most ambitious restoration project yet with the repair of Coach No.1 at Hull College.

Matthew Brown, media director, said: “We appreciate that not everyone is available to visit on a Sunday, and as our friends at the H&BRSF are visiting we thought it was an excellent opportunity to trial a Saturday opening and we look forward to welcoming visitors to site to let them see what we have achieved.