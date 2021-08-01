Yorkshire organisations come together to highlight importance of being water wise

30 organisations in Yorkshire have come together for the first time to really drive home the importance of being water wise and understanding how to be safe in and around water. Photo courtesy of RLSS

Due to extremely hot temperatures in the last few weeks, people have been looking for ways to cool off, often choosing to go for a swim in the various water bodies across Yorkshire

Unfortunately, many people have little or no experience in open water and don’t realise the dangers so quickly find themselves getting into difficulty.

In response, 30 organisations in Yorkshire have come together for the first time to really drive home the importance of being water wise and understanding how to be safe in and around water. All Fire and Rescue Services, Police forces and Local Resilience Forums across Yorkshire, together with several Local Authorities, Yorkshire Water, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, the Environment Agency, Canal & River Trust, HM Coastguard, the RNLI, the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) and Outdoor Swimming Society are backing a campaign to increase awareness of the dangers of open water swimming for inexperienced people.

Some key messages to remember when entering open water, are:

○ Do not drink and dive - Alcohol and swimming do not mix! Alcohol badly affects judgement, swimming ability and body temperature.

○ Stick together – whether they swim with you or watch from the shore, always make sure you have someone with you who can call for help if you get into difficulties. Always keep an eye on non-swimmers and children, even in shallow areas as they may unexpectedly drop off steeply.

○ Read the signs – Literally, read the signs! If the landowner has put signage up saying the water isn’t safe to enter please take notice. There could be dangerous currents, obstacles or poor water quality, even if it looks okay on the surface.

○ Acclimatise - cold water shock kills - As hot as it may be on land, water bodies in Yorkshire remain very cold all year round. Jumping or diving into cold water can cause a gasp reflex, which may cause you to inhale water, followed by rapid breathing (hyperventilation) which can lead to panic and possibly drowning. Paddling/wading gives your body the chance to adjust to the temperature and helps reduce the risk.

○ What lies beneath – Unexpected obstacles, machinery, strong rips or currents and hidden depths are all dangers to experienced and non-experienced swimmers alike.

○ If in doubt, stay out – if you’re at all unsure of the water temperature, depth or quality, or don’t know if there are hidden dangers (e.g. obstacles, currents), don’t risk it. Swim at a lifeguarded area instead.

Nick Ayers, Regional Water Safety Lead at the RNLI, said: “If you do decide to go swimming – whether in open water or at a swimming pool – and end up getting into difficulty, the simplest but most important advice is Float to Live. Fight your instinct to thrash around. Lean back and extend your arms and legs. Float until you can control your breathing. Only then, call for help or swim to safety.

“If you see someone in trouble in the water, call 999 or 112. If you’re at the coast, ask for the Coastguard. If you’re inland, ask for the fire service.”

RLSS UK’s Charity Director, Lee Heard, added: “As tempting as it may be to go for a quick dip on a hot day, open water swimming can be dangerous even for the most experienced swimmers due to a multitude of hazards. If you’re at all unsure, the best advice is to stay out of the water or find a swimming area with lifeguards.”