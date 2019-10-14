Writer hedges forward with new publication

A Market Weighton-based author has published his ninth book in less than five years.

Chris Turnbull is a multi-genre writer who lives in the town with his husband and Jack Russel terrier Olly.

His latest tome is a Victorian crime novel set in Whitby.

The new offering, entitled ‘The Planting of the Penny Hedge’ is not his first novel set in Whitby. In 2015 he released D: Whitby’s Darkest Secret, which is a crime book with a difference. Instead of a ‘who-done-it’ the book is told from the point of view of the characters, including D (the villain), Victoria (the next target) and Detective Matthews.

Mr Turnbull said: “I have always had a love of Whitby, and remember visiting the town for the first time when I was in the cub scouts.

“I instantly fell in love with the town and now visit as much as possible, either for a day out or weekend stay.”

Mr Turnbull’s other works include two children’s books ‘A Home For Emy’ and sequel ‘Emy Gets A Sister’ which is designed with beautiful watercolour illustrations.

These books are based on true events from his own experiences as a volunteer at a dog shelter.

He added: “Although I am a self-proclaimed multi-genre author, what the majority of my books have in common (children’s books excluded) is that they are all set in the past.

“I love researching times gone by and getting as much of that knowledge and research intertwined with my fictional story.”

Visit www.chris-turnbullauthor.com to find out more about Mr Turnbull’s work.