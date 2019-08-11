World class cyclists head to area

Some of the world’s top para-cyclists, including Beverley-born double world and Paralympic champion Adam Duggleby, will be in the East Riding next month for the start of the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International.

Adam, who is the tandem pilot for partially-sighted Steve Bate, will join around 60 cyclists in Beverley’s Saturday Market on Saturday, September 21 for the start of the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International.

Beverley-born Adam Duggleby with Steve Bate. Photo Alex Whitehead/SWpix

The riders will leave Saturday Market around noon and race through Bishop Burton, Market Weighton, Holme on Spalding Moor, Foggathorpe and Bubwith before heading into North Yorkshire and finishing in Harrogate.

This will be the first time the Yorkshire 2019 para-cycling international race will take place alongside the UCI Road World Championships, where each race finishes in Harrogate.

Athletes from every Paralympic road racing classification will be taking part in the race, which also has start points in Tadcaster and Wetherby, with some riders looking to use the race to gain qualifying time for the Paralympics in Tokyo next year.

In Beverley, athletes will be riding either tandems, which involves a visually-impaired rider with a sighted pilot on the front, or bicycles which have been adapted for riders with physical impairments.

Councillor Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “These para-cyclists are truly inspirational and I hope people will come out to show these athletes their support – not just at the start in Beverley but also in the towns and villages along the race route. We want to make this a celebration of cycling and with the fun and free events planned for Saturday Market there should be something for people of all ages to join in with.”

More information about the Yorkshire 2019 para-cycling international and the routes, as well as details of the 2019 UCI Road World Championships go to www.yorkshire2019.co.uk by following @Yorkshire2019 on Twitter or liking www.facebook.com/Yorkshire2019