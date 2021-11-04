Work starts at Barmby Moor care village

Sales manager Leigh Lockwood and chairman Chris Mitchell with a layout of the Lavender Fields Care Village.

The assisted living bungalows forms part of Lavender Fields Care Village, a new care village for up to 100 residents, which will provide a range of amenities including an on-site entertainment hub, licenced bar and restaurant, wellness centre, cinema room and shops. Also on site, a 72-bed residential care home will be constructed.

Work on the residential home is expected to begin soon and will offer full time care for those who are experiencing more life changing conditions on a daily basis.

Lavender Fields, which is replicating the idea of retirement villages in the USA, is the brainchild of Chris Mitchell, who has two-decades’ experience running residential care homes.

Chris Mitchell, chairman of Lavender Fields, said: “Making the decision to move into a new home with TLC close by – or into full time care – is understandably daunting but should be about starting a new chapter of one’s life rather than a backward step. This is why our slogan is ‘Making New Memories’.

“At Lavender Fields, our ethos is offering support when its needed, independence when its craved and everything in between.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome our prospective residents to find out more about Lavender Fields.”