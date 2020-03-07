Women make up less than 6% of frontline firefighters in this area

Women make up less than 6% of frontline firefighters in Humberside – but are still better represented than they were five years ago, figures show.

Fire and rescue services are being urged to challenge “age-old stereotypes” and shift perceptions of the role as crews focus on prevention work.

The latest Home Office data reveals that in 2019, there were 46 on-call and full-time female firefighters in the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, alongside 790 men.

That means just 5.5% of Humberside’s operational workforce were women. Despite the figure improving slightly from 3.8% in 2014, it leaves the service below the national average of 6.4%.

Firefighting remains a male-dominated profession, and volunteer-led organisation Women in the Fire Service UK says despite an increasing number of female firefighters signifying a “huge cultural shift,” further education is vital to promote firefighting as a career for all genders.

A WFS UK spokesperson said: “The general public don’t give much consideration to the gender of firefighters.

“All they are concerned about is that when they call 999 requesting the fire service, that help arrives in the form of professional firefighters.

“Do they see the people inside the uniform, under the helmet, behind the visors?

“When asked, many young people guess the gender statistics to be more 50-50 and when told it’s 94 to 6 are visibly shocked.

“Unfortunately, it’s down to education. Many still see the role of a firefighter as a ‘fireman’ – someone who will be a hero and throw you over his shoulder and bring you out of a burning building as in films, but this is not how modern fire and rescue services operate.”

In 2018-19, 12 women joined the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service as firefighters, compared to 41 men.

A Home Office spokesperson said it is working with fire and rescue authorities to “ensure they are recruiting from the broadest possible talent pool.”