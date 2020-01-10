Wilberfoss Parish Council vacancy

There is currently a vacancy for a councillor on Wilberfoss Parish Council.

A by-election to fill a vacancy will be held if 10 electors of the parish council write to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley by Tuesday, January 28 claiming an election.

If the chief executive does not receive such a request, the parish council will be informed that it may fill the vacancy by co-option, which means the council members can elect a new member.

If you would like to discuss the role of a parish councillor contact the clerk Sarah Wills via email at clerk@wilberfossparish.org.uk or by calling 01759 380123.