White Rose Air Crew Association Standard formally Laid Up at Yorkshire Air Museum

Around 20 remaining members of White Rose Air Crew Association attended the Standard Laying Up ceremony at The Yorkshire Air Museum.

This was the first ceremony of worship to take place in the Station Chapel at the venue since Remembrance Sunday in 2019.

The ceremony was led by Yorkshire Air Museum Honorary Chaplain, Rev Charles “Taff” Morgan MBE RAF (Rtd), who was in RAF Service a Navigator on Tornado GR4 aircraft, amongst others, before becoming an RAF Chaplain and ordained Chaplain, which museum members first met when he took up his position as the vicar of Elvington Parish.

YAM’s Helen Brown created two displays of white roses for the service.

Ian Richardson, head of memorial and heritage, said: “Post WWII, many Squadrons and other branches of RAF service, such as the air gunners, formed associations where their members could join together in friendship and unity, to remember and honour the many colleagues who had made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

“These all had colourful flags, Standards, under which the members would gather to parade in many services of remembrance, annual gatherings and service events.

“Through the passage of time, these associations inevitably dwindle in number until they no longer become viable, and it is at this point that members seek to lay their Standards to rest in a suitable place.

“We are truly honoured that Yorkshire Air Museum has once again been selected as the most fitting and suitable place to bestow this final dignity on the association and the Standard. It joins many others that have been similarly laid up over the years.”

The Standard of the White Rose Air Crew Association was formally laid up at Yorkshire Air Museum on Monday.