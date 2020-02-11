Welcome to Yorkshire launches 2020 White Rose Awards - here's how you can enter

The race is on for the 2020 White Rose Awards, after the application process officially opened.

The event recognises the very best tourism businesses in Yorkshire and is the biggest celebration of its kind in the UK.

There are 19 categories open to both Welcome to Yorkshire members (free) and non-members (charges apply) with businesses and organisations able to enter multiple awards.

The prize is a coveted White Rose Award trophy which will be presented at a glitzy ceremony towards the end of the year.

Most winners will also get the chance to progress through to the national Visit England Awards for Excellence – where the local and national categories fully align.

This year’s event will see two brand new awards for “casual” and “fine dining” under the banner of Taste of Yorkshire.

These will run alongside all the classic awards covering food and drink, the arts, events, accommodation and attractions and new categories introduced in 2019 like Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism and Accessible and Inclusive Tourism.

All finalists will receive one free ticket to the awards, with the event location still to be revealed.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Chief Executive James Mason said: “These awards are so special as they truly recognise the absolute cream of the crop in tourism right across Yorkshire.

"People work flat out 365 days a year to make Yorkshire the best place to visit.

"From the smallest B&Bs to our biggest hotels, from our corner cafes to our Michelin starred restaurants, from world-renowned arts companies to the hottest outdoor attractions, I’m so proud to be able to celebrate all the graft that goes into making Yorkshire a top-class destination.”

David Thompson, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery in Hunmanby, 2019 Small Visitor Attraction of the Year winner, said: “As a relatively young tourism business, we were delighted and proud to win this award.

"The publicity that came on the back of the win will help us to benefit from the growth of whisky tourism in England and attract even more UK and international visitors to Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky distillery and the Yorkshire coast.”

Welcome to Yorkshire is running a number of award workshops across the county with top tips to make sure your entry is the best it can possibly be.

Click here for full entry details and an example application form.