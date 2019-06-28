Welcome back community day

A free and popular flagship event is set to make a welcome return next month.

Giant Community Day will be staged in Market Weighton town centre on Sunday, July 14 between noon and 4pm.

The event has been organised by a newly-assembled group of residents and traders.

A packed line-up of entertainment and activities for all the family has been planned, organised by the dedicated volunteers.

The High Street will be transformed into a town fair with an emphasis on local talent.

The showcase will include singer-songwriter Evie Barrand, the award-winning Weighton Young Players, the Weighton Waytes choir, Neil Diamond tribute act Phil Richards, the Steampunk dancers, Ravens Morris and Rock Choir.

Also performing at the event are Hailbails, Rock Choir, Minster Ukes from York and the new Pocklington Pipe and Drums Band. Starbrite Dance Academy will be there, performing on their own stage for 2019.

There will be a BMX stunt team bringing the Ultimate Extreme Battle, where athletes will be showing off their skills in trials riding, parkour and BMX jump-riding to wow the crowds.

Visitors can also enjoy a climbing wall, birds of prey, Zoolab - a reptile collection – and some 50 stalls staffed by local organisations, all lining the High Street.

Other highlights include drama from the town’s firefighters, who will simulate a rescue exercise from a car crash. Back by popular demand is a 26-metre inflatable boot camp challenge.

Local community broadcaster Vixen 101 Radio will host the arena and be broadcasting live from the event on 101.8 FM and online.

Spokesman Richard Spare said: “We’ve an exciting day planned with so many and varied activities and we’re thrilled that the Giant Community Day is back on the calendar.

“I’d particularly like to thank my colleagues on the organising team for coming together and the sponsors whose support makes the day possible.”

The main backers of the revived event are Market Weighton Town Council, Britcom, Blue Sky Day Nursery, Tesco, Market Weighton Commercial Risk Solutions and Market Weighton’s New Community Shop.

There are also numerous small businesses which are supporting the day and who will be named in a special brochure, to be delivered to every household in the area.