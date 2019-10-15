Weighton walk team leads the way with award

Volunteer Walk Leaders in the East Riding of Yorkshire recently got together in Beverley Leisure Centre for an annual meeting and lunch.

The highlight for the Market Weighton team was earning the top award for the Highest Number of Walkers throughout the year.

More than 2,000 people enjoyed the group’s Walking for Health events around the town last year.

This was particularly rewarding as the town’s walk leaders had overseen the organising of East Riding’s Friday Pub Walks in 2019, along with Market Weighton Walkers are Welcome’s longer monthly events, and the normal weekly Walking for Health two mile and four mile Wednesday strolls along the Wolds Way.

A group spokesman said: “Walk leaders at the meeting heard about safeguarding in the community and also heard from Walking for Health’s very keen and supportive sponsors – the ‘Ramblers’ – who outlined plans for the future, while praising the scheme, its supporters, and the efforts of volunteers to encourage walking in their communities.

“The need for new walk leaders was emphasised by Walking for Health organiser Laura Hutchinson.

“The awards reflect the appreciation the council has for its volunteers’ hard work in raising awareness of and seeing the direct benefits of regular walking with others and we were delighted to win.

“As Laura said, it is not just an activity that is health giving but socially it can stave off loneliness and offers the opportunity to make new friends each week.”