Weighton choir ready for debut performance

Market Weighton’s All for One Choir is to perform in a concert for Sight Support Hull and East Yorkshire.

It will be one of six choirs showcasing their talents during the fundraising concert on Saturday, March 21 at the Jubilee Church in Hull (7pm start).

The recently formed Market Weighton choir will be making its debut at the event when it combines with the Driffield choir and the Cleethorpes singers.

People will enjoy a selection of contemporary pop, rock, soul and gospel songs at the concert featuring the awe-inspiring East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire based All For One Choirs plus the G Choir which featured in the Gospel Choir of the Year competition on BBC 1’s Songs of Praise.

The All For One choir was founded in 2011 by local musician and vocalist Helen Garnett (as seen on Britain’s Got Talent).

It is a non-audition choir that sings pop, rock, soul and gospel and the group’s contingent in East Yorkshire currently totals around 350.

Sight Support Hull and East Yorkshire is a local charity supporting people with visual impairment or sight loss.

Chris Warkup, community fundraiser at Sight Support HEY is looking forward to the event, adding: “We contacted Helen Garnett last year to seek the support of All for One, but never anticipated that this would lead to such a great evening with six choirs, three hundred singers and booking the fantastic Jubilee Church to hold this event.”

Tickets are available on the Eventbrite website (£10 adults, £5 children) plus booking fees.

More information can be found at www.sightsupport.org or from the charity’s Facebook page SightSupportHEY.

There may be some tickets available on the door but it is advisable to check in advance on 01482 342297.