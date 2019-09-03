Walk into Weighton football sessions

Are you looking to play football once again, but this time at walking pace?

Now there’s a chance to take part in Walking Football sessions at Market Weighton.

Walking football sessions are targeted at males aged over 50.

These sessions are fun, sociable, friendly football games, which aim to improve fitness for those who may have previously played and would like a chance to kick a ball once again.

Anyone can just turn up and play, and the first session is free of charge.

Community team play ranger team leader Adam Gibson said : “No matter what skill or fitness level you are, we are always looking for new players and would strongly recommend you give walking football a try!”

The sessions are held every Thursday from 6pm to 7pm at Market Weighton Sports Centre on Spring Road (YO43 3JJ) – situated on the school site.