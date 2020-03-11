Villagers host 1940s dance to mark VE Day

Villagers in Shiptonthorpe are organising a 1940s dance to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Saturday, May 9.

Sue Beadle and Tim Bowron (part of the team behind the annual Folk in the Field festival) will host an evening of food, drink, dance and entertainment in a heated marquee to raise funds for Help for Heroes.

Mr Swing’s 13 piece orchestra will provide dance music throughout the evening and there will be a Lindy Hop demonstration by Kingston Swing plus a small display of WW2 vehicles.

The orchestra was founded in 1997 with help from The Prince’s Trust and performs classic songs from the radio broadcasts of the thirties, through the Glenn Miller sound of the forties to the Rat-pack days of the fifties and beyond.

Mrs Beadle said: “It promises to be a great evening of 1940s nostalgia that will also raise valuable funds for Help for Heroes.

“There will be a traditional pie and pea supper, a well-stocked bar and a fund raising raffle.

“The band will be performing throughout the event, playing classic dance tunes, and there will be a Lindy Hop demonstration.

“We’re hoping that people will get into the spirit of the evening with 1940s themed dress, but it’s not compulsory!”

Tickets for the event, that takes place between 6pm and 11pm on the playing fields in Station Road, Shiptonthorpe, cost £20 and are available from Sue Beadle by calling 07766 554574 or emailing sue.beadle2@btinternet.com.