Village hall reopens after a year

Middleton Village Hall has reopened after more than 12 months of renovations.

With Government grants and funding from the Smile Foundation and the National Lottery Community Fund an extensive refurbishment programme has been carried out and completed.

A spokesman said: “The acoustics have been dramatically improved by lowering the ceiling the building will now be more energy efficient with cavity wall insulation, led lights and a new boiler, the cloakrooms have also been fully refitted.

“A discount from MKM Driffield meant a new fully fitted kitchen could also be installed with the addition of a range cooker and dishwasher.

“Thanks go to Ian Prince and his team, electrician Rich Bolton, and plumber

Stewart Howe for their splendid work.

“Regular classes have now commenced.