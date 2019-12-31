Views wanted over domestic abuse service

The East Riding Strategic Domestic Abuse Board is appealing for views on services and support for people who experience domestic abuse in the East Riding.

In order to review what is being done and how victims can be helped, the board are asking for victims, clients, professionals and service providers to complete the survey.

The board is made up of representatives from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Humberside Police, local NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, as well as the national probation service and the answers will help shape a new domestic abuse partnership strategy which will go towards improving outcomes for victims.

As well as professionals, the survey is open to anyone in the community who has experienced domestic abuse, including men, women and young people, those from the LGBT+ community, vulnerable adults and diverse cultural and faith communities.

The surveys are split into two categories – for those who have been victims of domestic abuse go to www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/DVStrategicReview

For professionals and service providers go to www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/StrategicReviewProfessionals

All answers will be anonymous and the surveys can be provided in alternative formats if requested via the instructions on the survey.

The deadline for completion of the survey is Monday, February 10.