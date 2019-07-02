Views wanted on changes to public space protection orders in Pocklington, South Cave and Sutton upon Derwent

Residents, businesses and community groups are being invited to give their views on proposed changes to some public space protection orders (PSPO) in the East Riding.

There are proposed changes to the orders in Pocklington, South Cave and Sutton upon Derwent.

Public space protection order were introduced to replace dog control orders, no drinking zones and gating orders and in September 2016, East Riding of Yorkshire Council introduced 168 orders – one to cover every parish.

The current PSPOs are due to expire on 31 August 2019 and, following comments from Humberside Police and parish councils, the council is proposing to extend the orders from 1, September 2019 until 31, August 2022.

Councillor John Dennis, portfolio holder for community involvement and council corporate services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The council is keen to hear any further views and comments of residents, businesses and community groups in these areas.”

Draft variations to the orders can be viewed by going to www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/crime-and-community-safety/anti-social-behaviour

All existing orders can be viewed by going to www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/crime-and-community-safety/anti-social-behaviour or by contacting the anti-social behaviour team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council on (01482) 396380.

Anyone who would like to submit comments should email safe.communities@eastriding.gov.uk or write to the manager of the anti-social team manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, County Hall, Cross Street, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 9BA no later than 26, July 2019.