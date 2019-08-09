Vicky’s bike ride raises £300

A carer at Stamford Bridge Beaumont put the ‘fun’ into ‘fundraising’ with a charity cyclethon.

Vicky Newbold cycled 49 miles to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

She cycled around the Barchester homes in Norton, York and Barkston Ash, meeting residents and staff during her travels.

The amount Vicky has raised has exceeded £300 to date with donations ongoing in the homes and through a fundraising website.

General Manager Victoria Edwards said: “Everyone at the homes were keen to show Vicky support on her adventure, especially the residents who enjoyed hearing all about the experience. Thank you to everyone who has donated.”