VE meeting at Old Courthouse

It is the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day this year which is on Friday, May 8.

To help the country commemorate this event the early May Bank Holiday has been moved from the Monday to the Friday.

Pocklington Town Council is holding a meeting on Wednesday, January 22 at 7pm in The Old Courthouse.

The meeting is to discuss suggestions of how to commemorate this event and incorporate any national initiatives being delivered locally be organisations.

All are welcome to come along and air your views.