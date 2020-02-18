VE day marked at open studios event

Artists in the Pocklington area will be marking VE Day by raising funds for war veterans during this year’s open studios weekend in May.

Nineteen artists and specialist makers exhibiting across 11 venues over the May Bank Holiday weekend (May 9/10) will each be selling a single piece of work in aid of the British Legion.

The event draws hundreds of visitors from across Yorkshire and beyond, with all the studios easily accessible within a 10-mile radius of Pocklington.

A spokesman said: “The open studios show creatives in their work environments – be they studios, sheds, potteries or spare rooms – and allows people to buy directly from the artists and makers.”

For more details go to www.facebook.com/POCKAREAOPENSTUDIOS/ or pick up a leaflet at local shops.