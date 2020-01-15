Variety of great acts head to arts centre with tickets for some still available

Some great acts are due to perform at Pcoklington Arts Centre (PAC) over the next few weeks – and there are still a few tickets available for some of them.

Popular TV presenter and antiques expert David Harper has spoken of his love for Pocklington during a recent visit to the town ahead of bringing his live show ‘Unexpected Tales’ to PAC.

TV presenter David Harper. Photo: Tim Baitson

He will be at the centre on Wednesday, January 22 from 7.30pm.

David said: “I love Pocklington and I discovered one of the best cream scones in the world at The Wolds Cafe!”

The hugely popular BBC TV presenter is well known for appearances on shows such as Bargain Hunt and The Antiques Road Trip.

He said the PAC should expect the unexpected when he returns in the New Year.

He said: “I’m never sure what stories I’m going to tell, as it’s an improvised show and it depends on what questions come from the audience, but they can be sure they’ll hear stories from the world of antiques, big profits, bigger losses, fakes, forgeries and historical journeys through time.”

The well-loved, national comedian, writer and broadcaster Arthur Smith will take centre stage at PAC on Friday, January 31 as part of his 2019 UK tour with his new show ‘Arthur Smith – Laughs, Stories, A Song and A Poem’.

People can join comedian and all-round British institution Arthur Smith and bask in an evening of laughter and off-the-wall humour.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We can’t wait to welcome Arthur back to PAC following several sell-outs in recent years.

“He’s a cult hero at the Ed Fringe for his legendary performances and this new show promises to be a thoroughly entertaining night full of jokes, poems, songs and excerpts from his latest book – it’s the complete package!”

Storyteller, poet and Radio 4 regular John Osborne returns to the venue on Thursday, February 13 at 7.30pm with his brand new beautiful, funny and uplifting show about music and dementia.

Osborne enjoyed sell-out runs and countless five star ratings for his cult hit Edinburgh Fringe show ‘John Peel’s Shed’.

○ Call the box office on 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk to book tickets for these acts.