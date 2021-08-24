Vacancy on Sutton upon Derwent Parish Council after resignation

A by-election will be held if by Monday, September 13, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 9BA claiming an election.A by-election will be held if by Monday, September 13, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 9BA claiming an election.

There is currently a vacancy at Sutton upon Derwent Parish Council, caused by the resignation of Cllr Tara Cox.

A by-election will be held if by Monday, September 13, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 9BA claiming an election.

If no such notice is given the parish council will fill the vacancy by co-option.