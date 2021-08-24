Vacancy on Sutton upon Derwent Parish Council after resignation
There is currently a vacancy at Sutton upon Derwent Parish Council, caused by the resignation of Cllr Tara Cox.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 11:47 am
A by-election will be held if by Monday, September 13, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 9BA claiming an election.
If no such notice is given the parish council will fill the vacancy by co-option.
More information about the role of a parish councillor can be gained by emailing the parish clerk Yvonne Eggleston at [email protected] or by calling 01904 608453.