Vacancy for town councillor following resignation of Dee Sharpe

Pocklington Town Council has a vacancy following the resignation of Dee Sharpe.

A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if by Thursday, June 6, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

If no such notice is given the Town Council will fill the vacancy by co-option.

The role of town councillor is varied and the council has responsibility for the following:

Pocklington Arts Centre, The Old Court House, Pocklington Cemetery, West Green, Victoria Road Play Area, Broadmanor Open Space and Play Area, Primrose Wood leased from Burnby Hall Gardens and Museum, the maintenance of All Saints Churchyard

The town council is a consultee on planning applications submitted to the principal planning authority which in Pocklington’s case is East Riding of Yorkshire Council. Granting of planning permission is a responsibility of East Riding of Yorkshire Council. The council is currently producing a neighbourhood plan which once adopted the policies will become part of the Local Plan.

The town council maintain and install public benches, undertakes seasonal planting in the town centre and undertakes regular cleaning of some of the public areas in the town centre.

Town council meetings are held on a Wednesday evening at 7pm in The Old Courthouse.

Contact Town Clerk Gordon Scaife on 01759 304851 for more information.