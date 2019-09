There is currently a vacancy for a councillor at South Cave Parish Council.

A by-election to fill a vacancy will be held if 10 electors of the parish write to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council by Friday, September 27 claiming an election. If the chief executive does not receive such a request, the council can fill the vacancy by co-option.

Call 01430 421044 or email clerk@southcavepc.gov.uk for further information.