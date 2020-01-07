Vacancies for two parish councillors

There is currently two vacancies on Melbourne Parish Council.

A by-election to fill the vacancies will be held if 10 electors of the parish council write to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council by Monday, January 27 claiming an election.

If the chief executive does not receive such a request, the parish council will be informed that it may fill the vacancies by co-option, which means the council members will elect a new member from those who have expressed an interest in joining the council.

If you would like to discuss the role of as parish councillor contact the parish clerk by email at melbournepc@yahoo.com or telephone 07557 345204.