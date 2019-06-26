Unusual white deer spotted at Warter

This photograph of an unusual white deer was taken by keen cyclist David Moores while travelling between Warter and Huggate.

Mr Moores, from Barmby Moor, was checking out new cycling routes when we spotted the animal in a field.

He than contacted the British Deer Society to find out more about the deer.

The society said it was a fallow buck in the process of growing his new antlers.

It said: “The long tail, a characteristic of the species, is very clear in the second picture. Although they are not terribly rare, it is still a very nice sighting as you certainly don’t see white fallow as often as you do the other colour varieties.”

