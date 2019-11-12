Two workers promoted at Britcom firm

Britcom has announced the promotion of two long-standing members of staff to associate director positions.

Brent Carmichael and Adam Day have taken up their roles.

Brent started with Britcom in 1992 as workshop manager when the firm acquired the chassis engineering company he was working for at the time.

As Britcom grew and moved to new premises in Market Weighton in 2006, he became engineering manager.

Adam joined the successful firm in 2005 as business development executive, predominantly focused on procurement.

Much of his time was spent on the road, building relationships with suppliers of used trucks and trailers, including franchise dealers, finance and leasing companies and large fleet operators.

Subsequently, the decision was made to expand the used vehicle sales operation in the UK and Adam’s experience naturally led to him heading up the department as UK sales manager.

Chris Urwin, joint managing director, said: “These promotions are well-deserved for two loyal and committed employees who have already contributed a great deal to Britcom’s success over recent years. They have earned the right to take the next step and assist the existing directors in charting a course for the company in the next decade and beyond.”

Britcom is a very successful company with an excellent reputation for supplying good quality commercial vehicles in both export and UK markets, as well as operating a vehicle engineering and bodyshop business.