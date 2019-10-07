There is currently two vacancies on Millington cum Givendale Parish Council.

A by-election to fill two vacancies will be held if 10 electors of the parish council write to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council by Wednesday, October 23 claiming an election.

If the chief executive does not receive such a request, the parish council will be informed that it may fill the vacancies by co-option, which means the council members will elect two new members.

If you would like to discuss the roles contact the parish clerk Samantha O’Connor on 01377 288541 or email millingtonclerk@outlook.com.