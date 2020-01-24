Two thirds of SSSI nature sites across East Riding in a poor state, a new investigation reveals

Two thirds of Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs) in the East Riding are in a poor state, an investigation has revealed.

Inspections across the area revealed that 32% of SSSIs were in a favourable condition while 68% were in an unfavourable condition – making it one of the ten worst counties in England.

No sites had been destroyed this area the inspections found

SSSIs are protected areas for nature conservation and can cover anything from breeding grounds for rare species to peatland.

Half of the most recent inspections (49.9%) of protected land or natural features found poor conditions or the destruction of habitats, analysis by the JPIMedia Data Unit found.

A shocking half of inspections have found unsatisfactory conditions across England with charities calling for urgent action to protect our precious wildlife and spectacular scenery.

Thousands of the country’s SSSIs are in a poor state, with half of official inspections finding unsatisfactory conditions. And many have not been assessed for years, leading environmental campaigners to fear that the situation could be even worse.

Wildlife charities have branded the findings “shocking”, while governments have said they are taking action to restore sites.

Paul de Zylva, of Friends of the Earth, said it was “shocking that our top wildlife sites are in such poor condition”.

He said: “If we can’t even protect the jewels in the crown, it’s little wonder that UK nature is in such poor shape. The new government must make the protection and restoration of our natural environment a top priority.”

Kate Jennings, head of site conservation policy at the RSPB, added: “The current state of SSSIs across the four countries of the UK is shocking. Many have not been assessed for years so the actual picture may in fact be worse. If our governments are serious about tackling the climate and nature emergencies we need a huge step change in action, and it needs to happen now.”

Nikki Williams, The Wildlife Trust’s director of campaigns and policy, said bodies such as Natural England, which monitor the condition of sites, had been starved of funding.

She called for them to get a substantial cash injection “to enable them to carry out their functions effectively and to ensure our protected sites are restored and enhanced”.