Two great festive family shows head to arts centre

Christmas is just around the corner and that can mean only one thing – it is almost time for Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) to come alive with fantastic festive family fun.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year, when our auditorium is filled with audiences of all ages enjoying some fantastic festive family fun.

“Our Christmas stage shows enhance our year-round family theatre offering and really mark the start of the build up to Christmas and the New Year.”

The main man Santa Clause, will be live on the PAC stage on Saturday 7 December as The Peoples Theatre Company bring their festive offering, ‘Santa In Love’, to the family friendly venue.

‘Santa In Love’, promises to unveil some fun, magical secrets for audiences aged four years and over on Saturday, December 7, 2.30pm.

If you have ever wanted to know where the fairy on top of the Christmas tree comes from, why you never see a Christmas elf, or maybe the answer to the greatest secret of them all – the one about Santa and the thing he secretly loves best, then this is the show for you.

Santa will be available to meet little ones after the show and each child will receive a gift.

On Saturday, 14 December, from 2.30pm, PAC brings you the pantomime you have always wished for with ‘Aladdin’ live on stage courtesy of Talegate Theatre.

Follow the hero Aladdin and his troublesome mum Widow Twankey to see if they beat the evil Abanazar to the magic lamp in time to win the hand of Princess Jasmine.

Aladdin promises to be packed with songs, slapstick, silliness, and all the fairy-tale magic of traditional pantomime.

Tickets for ‘Santa In Love’ are priced at £9 each (includes a present for every child) & £34 (family). Tickets for ‘Aladdin’ are priced at £10, £8 (under 21) and £33 (family).

For further details and to book tickets visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box office on 01759 3091547.