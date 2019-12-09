Two great acts set to perform at arts centre

Grammy award winning Loudon Wainwright III, a song-writing legend loved by generations of music fans, is heading to Pocklington next year.

On Saturday, October 3, family members Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche will join Loudon live at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) for a special night of live music.

Fun Lovin' Crime Writers will be live at PAC on Saturday, May 30.

Three of his albums have been nominated for Grammy Awards – I’m Alright (1985), More Love Songs (1986), and High Wide and Handsome: The Charlie Poole Project (2009), for which he won the Grammy for Best Traditional Folk Album in January 2010.

Wainwright has also appeared in a number of films, including The Aviator, Big Fish, Elizabethtown, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Knocked Up for which he and musician Joe Henry also composed the music. His television credits include Undeclared and Parks and Recreation.

Meanwhile, having temporarily put down their pens and picked up guitars crime-writing super-group Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers are also heading to the arts centre for a live show that guarantees Murder on the Dancefloor.

Award-winning crime writers turned musicians Mark Billingham, Val McDermid, Chris Brookmyre, Luca Veste, Doug Johnstone and Stuart Neville happily murder much-loved songs by The Clash, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams, The Beatles, Talking Heads, The Jam, Johnny Cash and many others.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Our auditorium is no stranger to welcoming music legends to the stage and Loudon Wainwright III is certainly no exception.

“We have previously welcomed his daughter Martha to PAC, so we are delighted to be featuring in Loudon’s forthcoming tour. This will be a very rare opportunity to see such a big name from the music world perform within the intimate surroundings of our auditorium.”

Talking about the Crime Writers, she said: “The very concept of crime writers putting their own killer spin on well-known songs is simply brilliant, so we can’t wait to bring them to PAC for what promises to be a thrilling night of live music literally like no other.”

○ For tickets and more details about the concerts visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547.