Two bogus operators ordered to pay more than £5,000 for series of fly-tips in the East Riding

Two men from Hull have been ordered to pay a total of £5,370 for their part in a series of fly-tipping incidents which blighted the East Riding countryside.

Christopher Herberts, of Gatwick Garth, Hull, and Steven Atkinson, of Bainton Grove, Hull, were prosecuted in one of the largest fly-tipping court cases brought by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Rubbish including fridges, furniture and building materials were found dumped on the roadside at five locations – in Newbald, South Cave, Hotham, Welton and Brantingham – over the space of eight months in 2017 and 2018.

Mr Herberts pleaded guilty to three charges of illegally dumping waste in Hotham, Brantingham and Welton during January 2018 when he appeared before Hull Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 8.

He was fined £480 and was ordered to pay costs of £2,448.24 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This was one of the council’s largest ever fly-tipping prosecutions, involving a large amount of waste dumped at five locations in the East Riding.

“It involved a long investigation by our streetscene enforcement officers and the help of residents and witnesses to bring these two bogus operators to court.

“We will continue to investigate and take action against fly-tippers, but we do need the public’s help to prevent it happening in the first place.

“We need residents and businesses to make some simple checks if they hire someone to remove waste.”