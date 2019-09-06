TV star George visits KP Resort

A popular venue in the Pocklington area recently played host to architect, television presenter, lecturer and writer George Clarke.

The presenter was part of the Channel 4 series Old House, New Home team that visited Kilnwick Percy Resort and Golf Club while on location.

George Clarke uses the stunning backdrop to film some shots for the show.

They were at KP during the filming of a house in the village of Pocklington for the show, which focuses on transforming older houses into new modern homes.

The programme will be shown as part of the fifth series of the television show.

The team used the stunning countryside background on the Pocklington holiday resort to film some shots which will be used in the next series.

General manager of The Kilnwick Percy Resort and Golf Club Daniel Littlewood said: “It was great to have George staying with us.

“A number of staff really enjoy his programmes so when we found out he was staying with us to film in the local area, we were all excited.

“George and the crew said they had an enjoyable night’s sleep in our hotel pods, they were all super friendly and happy to pose for photos.”

Series 4 of George Clarke Old House, New Home was shown on Channel 4 this June and is now available on demand on All 4.