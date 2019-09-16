TV presenter and Paralympian Steve Brown joins Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International event

Inspirational presenter, speaker and Paralympian Steve Brown will be in Beverley later this coming weekend as he joins in the events ahead of the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International.

Steve, who is a presenter on programmes such as Countryfile and Springwatch, will be in Saturday Market on Saturday, September 21 to cheer on the para-athletes.

Athletes from every Paralympic road racing classification will be taking part in the race with riders in Beverley either riding tandems, which involves a visually-impaired rider with a sighted pilot on the front or bicycles which have been adapted for riders with physical impairments.

The athletes, which will also include Beverley-born Adam Duggleby and his partially-sighted rider Steve Bate, will around noon and race through Bishop Burton, Market Weighton, Holme on Spalding Moor, Foggathorpe and Bubwith to the finish in Harrogate.

Councillor Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I’m delighted that someone of Steve’s calibre is coming to Beverley to help us celebrate the start of the 2019 Para-Cycling International.”

Visit www.worlds.yorkshire.com or www.eastriding.gov.uk/paracycling for more information about the event.