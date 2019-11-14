TV antiques expert bringing his new show to Pocklington Arts Centre

Popular TV presenter and antiques expert David Harper has spoken of his love for Pocklington during a visit to the town ahead of bringing his live show ‘Unexpected Tales’ to the arts centre (PAC).

He visited the town to explore the area and spread the word about his new show that is coming to PAC on Wednesday, January 22.

David said: “I love Pocklington and I discovered one of the best cream scones in the world at The Wolds Cafe.”

He said people should expect the unexpected when he returns in the New Year.

Call the box office on 01759 301547 to buy tickets.