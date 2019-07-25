Turin Brakes are bringing their acoustic tour to Pocklington - just a few tickets left

There are just a handful of tickets remaining to catch Turin Brakes live when they bring their acoustic tour to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) later this year.

For the first time in almost 20 years, Turin Brakes have announced a full acoustic tour, which comes to PAC on Friday, November 29.

The four-piece band - founder members and former primary school friends Olly Knights and Gale Paridjanian, and long-time bandmates Rob Allum and Eddie Myer – are arguably one the finest indie bands of the last two decades.

This is a chance to see the band in their first full stripped back acoustic tour since 2002, and will feature a range of their songs from their career so far that has given them 7 top 40 singles and 6 top 40 albums.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Turin Brakes are undoubtedly one of the best UK indie bands around, producing hit music that will sound incredible as an acoustic show live at PAC.

“Tickets are selling fast so I would recommend booking now or risk missing out on this unique opportunity to see this great band perform live in PAC’s intimate surroundings.”

Turin Brakes will be live at PAC on Friday, November 29.

Tickets £20 each on sale now from the Box Office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk