True story of WWII soldier to be told at PAC ahead of Remembrance Day

A true story of a WWII soldier will be told at Pocklington Arts Centre ahead of Remembrance Day.

In Loyal Company is the incredible true story of missing World War II soldier and prisoner of War Arthur Robinson, written and performed by his great-nephew David William Bryan.

After selling out at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this critically acclaimed show is landing at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Friday, November 8, 7.30pm, just ahead of Remembrance Day.

Members of The Royal British Legion are entitled to discounted tickets to see the show.

It is May 1941. Hitler’s bombs rain down on Liverpool. Local packer Arthur Robinson joins up becoming a private in the 18th reconnaissance division.

Deployed to Singapore, his ship is destroyed by Japanese dive-bombers on arrival. Arthur is declared missing.

This extraordinary true story of survival has been hailed as a tour-de-force war epic, described by The Stage as offering “a fresh sense of humanity” and has attracted five-star reviews from the likes of Broadway Baby and The Scotsman.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We have wanted to bring In Loyal Company to PAC ever since we saw it at the Edinburgh Fringe, so we are really looking forward to welcoming David William Bryan to the PAC stage. As you would expect, it’s powerful, emotive, quite simply a theatrical masterpiece.

“What makes it even more poignant is it comes just ahead of Remembrance weekend so we hope as many people as possible join us to experience this unforgettable show.”

Tickets £12 and £8 (under 21s & Royal British Legion) available at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547.