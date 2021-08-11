Tree-mendous sites wanted as Greener Pocklington appeals to residents for ideal places to plant new ones

Environmental group Greener Pocklington is looking for sites in and around the streets and spaces in the area to plant new trees.

The ERYC is responsible for the majority of the grass verges and areas of grass in the countryside, towns and villages in their area.

This also includes the trees it plants by the side of the roads and on grassy areas in towns and villages.

A Greener Pocklington spokesman said: “The forestry department has invited us to submit a list of proposed sites to plant new trees in these areas. They will then survey our suggestions and plant where appropriate.

“Any survey will take into consideration underground services, existing use of any space, and impact on any nearby buildings or areas to ensure any tree that might be planted by them would be appropriate to the location.

“Our message to Pocklington residents is please go outside your house, down your street, in your area. Are there areas of roadside or grass where it would be appropriate to put a suitable tree?

“If so then please contact Greener Pocklington as soon as you can with your suggestions. This covers an area of around 10 miles around the town.

“Please be as specific as you can about the location as Greener Pocklington will be compiling a list during this month before sending it to ERYC.”