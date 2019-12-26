Travelling to key services takes over 20 minutes

Schools, hospitals and other key services in the East Riding take more than 20 minutes on average to reach on foot or public transport.

Council chiefs have called on the next government to ringfence funding for transport networks to tackle travel times which are getting longer nationwide.

Each year the Department for Transport calculates journey times from neighbourhoods across England to eight local services by walking or on public transport. Destinations range from job centres to GP surgeries and food shops.

In the East Riding, journey times to these sites averaged 24.7 minutes on foot or public transport in 2017, the year covered by the latest statistics – longer than the average 18 minutes across Yorkshire.

Primary schools were the most accessible service – with journey times averaging 11.6 minutes – followed by food shops (12.6 minutes) and centres of employment with between 500 and 4,999 jobs (16.5 minutes). At the other end of the scale were hospitals. Buses, trains or pounding the pavement would take you 50.3 minutes to reach them.

A Local Government Association spokesman said: “The next government needs to give councils long-term guaranteed infrastructure funding to deliver the improvements in our roads and public transport networks that we require.

“It should also provide ongoing investment in local bus services, which can be a lifeline for our most vulnerable residents, whether that is to go shopping, collect medication, attend doctor appointments or socialise with friends.”