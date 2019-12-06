Town festivals and switch-ons well attended

This year the Pocklington Christmas Festival and Lights Switch on was held on a Sunday afternoon.

Many people came and enjoyed themselves, watching the street entertainment listening to the band, and shopping locally.

One of the stalls in Pocklington.

There was a queue waiting to see Santa for most of the afternoon and more than 200 visitors went to see the Christmas Tree Festival in the church.

There are 12 elves hiding in the shops and businesses in the town centre in Pocklington. Entry forms for the competition are available from Pocklington Arts Centre or from the Town Council office.

A spokesman said: “The event replaced the traditional event which has been held on the Wednesday evening in December. The aim of this year’s event was to encourage residents and visitors to shop locally on the high street and support the local charities.”

Stamford Bridge also hosted its Christmas Switch-on event on the same afternoon.

Stamford Bridge was entertained with some great festive music.

Meanwhile, this year’s Market Weighton Christmas lights switch-on event took place on Thursday, December 5.

A number of activities, including stalls, children’s rides choirs and dancers, kept all family members happy.