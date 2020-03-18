Tour de Yorkshire race is postponed due to coronavirus

This year’s Tour de Yorkshire and Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the fight against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID19), Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) made the joint decision to postpone the popular event on Tuesday (March 17).

The Yorkshire Coast Stage, which was planned to start at Beverley, would have taken place on Thursday, April 30.

The event is one of the best supported races in the cycling calendar but the safety of everyone is the number one priority of the organisers.

Following consultation with stakeholders and sponsors, Welcome to Yorkshire held in depth discussions with both ASO and British Cycling it was agreed that postponement was the right course of action.

A spokesman said: “Welcome to Yorkshire, ASO and British Cycling are working with the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) to find alternative dates in the international cycling calendar for the race to take place.

“Welcome to Yorkshire understands the impact that postponing the race will have on the tourism industry across the region.

“This early decision gives us the opportunity to focus our efforts on how we can support businesses at this time and continue to promote the region as a destination to visit going forward.

“A key factor in the decision-making process was the consideration of the additional burden that such a large-scale event places on the emergency services and local authority partners, at a time when their priorities are rightly elsewhere.

“It is important to reiterate that the overriding concern for all partners involved is the health and safety of the public at this time.”

Peter Box CBE, Chair of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “The race is a great spectacle, but we all know that the health and well-being of everyone across the region, and the country, is frankly more important than a sporting event.

“Our attention now turns to supporting those tourism businesses across the region, many still reeling from the floods, during this unprecedented crisis.”