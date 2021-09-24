Top country act The Shires back at PAC next year

The Shires bring their acoustic tour to PAC on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Award winning duo, Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes, are the most popular and best-selling country acts in the UK having made huge waves at home and in the US becoming the first UK artists to win ‘Best International Act’ at the prestigious Country Music Awards.

Currently working on album number five, The Shires, will bring their acoustic tour to PAC on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The Shires have performed at PAC on numerous occasions, first appearing at the venue in 2014, and have previously headlined the venue’s Platform Festival.

Ben and Crissie said: “Wembley Stadium, MEN arena, Grand Ole Opry are amazing, but Pocklington will always be a special place for us!”

The Shires released their debut album ‘Brave’ in 2015 which soon reached Gold-certified status and topped the UK country charts. A further two gold-certified albums and three Top 10 singles followed.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We are delighted to welcome Ben and Crissie back to the venue for this very special intimate, acoustic show.

“From first playing the venue’s studio inn 2014 to headlining and selling out our summer festival in 2019, it’s been a fantastic journey following their phenomenal success and we can’t wait to see them again.”