Top comedian Shappi Khorsandi will perform at the arts centre

Shappi Khorsandi – comedian, author and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! star – is heading to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) next month.

Following her 2019 tour, which included a sold-out seven night run at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival, Shappi has extended her tour into 2020, which includes PAC on Sunday, February 16.

Packed full of sharp-tongued gags and cultural observation, ‘Skittish Warrior…Confessions of a Club Comic’ is Shappi’s warts-and-all journey of the 90s comedy scene, breaking through on TV and letting it all slip away.

Shappi has notched up numerous high profile television appearances including: Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Channel 4’s Comedy Gala At The O2, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, The Graham Norton Show, Have I Got News For You and her own Comedy Store Special for Comedy Central.

She was nominated at the prestigious British Comedy Awards in the Best Female Comic category, up against fellow nominees Jo Brand and Sarah Millican, and has been a regular on ITV1’s Loose Women and BBC One’s Question Time.

Shappi said: “The show is a good opportunity to look back on how it all began.

“It talks about the bits that stand-ups don’t usually talk about, those behind the scene moments where doors get slammed in your face.

“It’s about rediscovering that early passion. It’s a celebration of the comedy circuit.

“I hope people will take away a great sense of warmth and a lot of heart. The show is saying it’s OK to be exactly who you are. The only person you should ever compete with is yourself.”

Last year, she teamed up with comedians Jenny Éclair and Natalie Haynes to write a new musical comedy called Women in Power as part of Nuffield Southampton Theatres’ latest season.

Tickets for Shappi Khorsandi live at PAC on Sunday 16 February, 7.30pm are priced at £15 each available now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547.