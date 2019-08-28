Top brass band to play in Pock

One of the best brass bands in the world Brighouse and Rastrick Band will play Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) this month in a concert that is sure to delight music fans and brass band enthusiasts alike.

Regarded by many as the best and most consistent public subscription bands in the world Brighouse and Rastrick, or ‘Briggus’ as they are affectionately known, have held the majority of premier band championship titles in their time.

They were crowned National Champion Band of Great Britain in 2017, and are the current Yorkshire Champions.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “It’s a real privilege to welcome a brass band of this calibre back to the PAC stage in a show which highlights just how diverse our live events programme is, offering something for all musical tastes.

“To have our auditorium filled with the sound of world class music what a fantastic treat this will be for our audiences.”

The band formed over 130 years ago through public donations from the neighbouring villages of Brighouse and Rastrick, which face each other across the River Calder, in West Yorkshire.

Today, the band still continues to be supported through public subscriptions and its own fundraising efforts.

Andy Moore, Brighouse and Rastrick Band secretary, said: “All at Brighouse and Rastrick are looking forward to bringing our varied programme of music and world class soloists back to Pocklington Arts Centre for the first time since 2015, with our guest conductor for the evening Mark Peacock.”

Brighouse and Rastrick will place PAC on Saturday, September 21 from 7.30pm.

Tickets £19 each available now from the Box Office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk