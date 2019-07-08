Top acts steam in to perform at Pocklington’s Platform Festival

Hundreds of metres of bunting is being unravelled, more than 20 different types of beers and ciders are being prepared, and an army of 50 volunteers are waiting in the wings in readiness for Platform Festival 2019.

The Platform Festival (10-13 July) will bring some of the very best comedians and musicians in the UK and beyond today to the historic old railway station in Pocklington.

Comedian Al Murray.

Brought to you by Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) the four-day event will feature outstanding stand-up comedy from Chris Ramsey and Al Murray, incredible live music from the Irish festival favourites Hothouse Flowers, charismatic singer-songwriter Seth Lakeman, nine-piece band The South, and truly unique The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, plus so much more.

The previous Platform Festival, held in 2017, saw over 50 performers take to the three stages, more than 4,000 pints served, and crucially over £100,000 generated for the local economy – and this year’s event looks set to do it all again.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Platform Festival is our biggest live event of the year, with thousands of people due to come through the doors of the spectacular venue that is The Old Station for a proper summer festival all under one roof!

“There is so much work that goes into making an event of this scale happen, and we’d like to take this opportunity to thank our army of volunteers, our sponsors, all the performers, in fact everyone who has played a part in putting Platform Festival together once again.”

The Grand Slambovians will be at the Patform Festival.

For tickets and further information visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or www.platformfestival.net.

Alternatively call the Box Office on 01759 301547.