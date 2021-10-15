Tickets now on sale for Mother Goose pantomime at Pocklington Arts Centre

TaleGate Theatre bring their cracking Christmas panto Mother Goose to PAC on Saturday, December 11.

Feathers will fly as Fairy Virtue battles against Baron Vain in a traditional tale of good versus evil in Mother Goose.

Will Mother Goose be swayed to the dark side of vanity or will she save her best friend, Priscilla, the goose that lays golden eggs? Will Billy Goose marry Jill, the baron’s daughter?

Audiences are invited to have a gander at this pantomime full of silliness, slapstick and magic on Saturday, December 11, 2.30pm.

PAC Director Janet Farmer said: “It’s wonderful that we are able to bring our audiences of all ages a pantomime this year. Our family theatre offering is very important to PAC programming.

“Our theatre productions moved online last Christmas to bring some festive cheer to families in lockdown.

“But this year we are very much looking forward to welcoming audiences into the venue to enjoy this family friendly production from PAC favourites TaleGate Theatre.

“Their shows are always full of laughter so we know this will be a lot of fun for the festive season.”

Tickets for Mother Goose at PAC on Saturday 11 December, at 2.30pm are £10 (adults), £7.50 (concessions) and £31 (family). Tickets are on sale today Friday (October 15).